Quincy police make arrest following handgun scare at a burial service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Quincy man was arrested on weapon and drug charges following an incident at a burial service Saturday afternoon.

According to the Quincy Police Department, officers arrived at Sunnyvale Cemetery following reports of a man displaying a handgun at a graveside service.

When officers arrived around 1:15 p.m., they noticed the crowd leaving abruptly. Officers were not able to find the suspect, who they say left in a blue vehicle.

A tip led officers to Gadsden Arms Apartments, where the eventually found the suspect.

According to QPD, a submachine gun, ammo, and a large bag of what they believed was marijuana was found in the car.

25-year-old Jacari D. Johnson was arrested and faces Possession of a Firearm, Ammo, and drug charges.

