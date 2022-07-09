Transgender treatments hearing stirs controversial Medicaid rule debate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There has been a lot of controversy regarding a Medicaid proposed rule that denies coverage for transgender treatments, and the hearing took place July 8 in Tallahassee.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration considers it a controversial new rule, because it denies Medicaid coverage for certain transgender treatments, which include puberty-blocking medication, hormone therapy, sex assignment surgeries, and other procedures altering primary or secondary sexual characteristics.

The proposed rule backed by Governor Ron DeSantis would halt Medicaid coverage for the treatment of gender dysphoria in Florida.

There were several dozen speakers in attendance at the hearing Friday and each pleaded their side of the case, whether the rule should pass or not during the hearing’s public comment.

Supporters of the new rule said they don’t think that public tax dollars should pay for gender dysphoria treatments.

While most of the attendees at the hearing supported the new rule, groups like Equality Florida took a stand against it, saying that these treatments can save lives.

”Puberty blockers and hormone therapies are incredibly helpful for transgender folks and those experiencing gender dysphoria,” Jon Harris Maurer, Equality Florida public policy director, said. “We know that from the research, research on things like suicidality and how helpful it is for folks to be able to be affirmed in their gender identity and preserving that access in care is critical.”

Public comment is open until Monday at 5 p.m.

