Advertisement

Transgender treatments hearing stirs controversial Medicaid rule debate

Transgender treatments hearing in Tallahassee
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There has been a lot of controversy regarding a Medicaid proposed rule that denies coverage for transgender treatments, and the hearing took place July 8 in Tallahassee.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration considers it a controversial new rule, because it denies Medicaid coverage for certain transgender treatments, which include puberty-blocking medication, hormone therapy, sex assignment surgeries, and other procedures altering primary or secondary sexual characteristics.

The proposed rule backed by Governor Ron DeSantis would halt Medicaid coverage for the treatment of gender dysphoria in Florida.

There were several dozen speakers in attendance at the hearing Friday and each pleaded their side of the case, whether the rule should pass or not during the hearing’s public comment.

Supporters of the new rule said they don’t think that public tax dollars should pay for gender dysphoria treatments.

While most of the attendees at the hearing supported the new rule, groups like Equality Florida took a stand against it, saying that these treatments can save lives.

”Puberty blockers and hormone therapies are incredibly helpful for transgender folks and those experiencing gender dysphoria,” Jon Harris Maurer, Equality Florida public policy director, said. “We know that from the research, research on things like suicidality and how helpful it is for folks to be able to be affirmed in their gender identity and preserving that access in care is critical.”

Public comment is open until Monday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family confirmed the victim of the July 8, 2022, shooting at the Seminole Grand Apartments...
Family identifies man killed in Tharpe St. apartment complex shooting
The press release says deputies from Gadsden, Leon and Jackson counties and FDLE agents...
FDLE and deputies make cocaine trafficking arrest in Gadsden County
FILE PHOTO: MaKayla Bryant, 21, was killed in a shooting at the Providence Pointe Apartment...
Murder charges against girlfriend dropped in FAMU cheerleader’s death
Thomas county robbery suspects arrest
Suspects arrested in $100K multi-county robberies, police say
Semi crash with serious injuries at Suwannee County.
TRAFFIC: Semi crash with serious injuries at Suwannee County

Latest News

Good News Outreach aims to restock its quickly disappearing supplies with this weekend's Stuff...
Good News Outreach aims to restock food pantry with ‘Stuff the Truck’ drive
Faith leaders come together to pray for Gadsden County amid recent string of violence
Gadsden County holds prayer vigil as overdose death toll climbs
The Rocky Horror Picture Show comes to Tallahassee
EVENTS: What’s happening this weekend (07/09/22)
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, July 8, 2022.
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: July 8, 2022