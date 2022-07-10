Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Early Sunday morning was fairly quiet with respect to showers, but showers and isolated thunderstorms began to develop in a few locations just before 9 a.m. Rainfall coverage is anticipated to increase through the rest of Sunday morning and into the afternoon and evening as ample moisture already in place, daytime heating, an approaching cold front and trough of low pressure aloft help to increase rain odds. Rain chances will remain high at 90% Sunday with highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding can’t be ruled out. A flood advisory was already issued for portions of Taylor County through 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

9:37 AM: A flood advisory has been issued by the NWS for portions of Taylor County until 12:45 PM Sunday. Up to 2 inches of rain has already fallen in the last hour. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is possible. #flwx pic.twitter.com/0Nrhs7K5Zb — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) July 10, 2022

Rain chances will stay high Monday as the front and trough continue to have an influence on the weather pattern. Highs will stay in the 80s in most locations with rain chances at 80%.

The front is forecast to dissipate Tuesday and ridging aloft is forecast to sneak in from the east. Regardless, rain chances will stay in the forecast but at lower odds. Rain chances will be between 40% and 50% Tuesday through Thursday with high temperatures back into the 90s.

Another trough of low pressure and accompanying cold front is forecast to move into the Southeast U.S. by Friday and potentially increase the chance of rain Friday and Saturday.

8am EDT 10 July -- A new outlook area has been introduced in the northern Gulf of Mexico from a decaying frontal boundary leading to the formation of a surface trough.



This system has a low chance (20% 🟡) of development over the next 5 days.



Latest: https://t.co/m9946DGzPQ pic.twitter.com/dQRqtx9GYw — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 10, 2022

Meanwhile, remnants of the first cold front have the potential to develop a low along the Gulf Coast. Guidance models have shown this development, but the low remained weak in the recent runs and differed with the low’s location. For now, odds of tropical development remain low according to the National Hurricane Center. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the threat.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.