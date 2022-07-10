Advertisement

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 10

Rain chances stay in the likely category Sunday and the start of the new work week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Early Sunday morning was fairly quiet with respect to showers, but showers and isolated thunderstorms began to develop in a few locations just before 9 a.m. Rainfall coverage is anticipated to increase through the rest of Sunday morning and into the afternoon and evening as ample moisture already in place, daytime heating, an approaching cold front and trough of low pressure aloft help to increase rain odds. Rain chances will remain high at 90% Sunday with highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding can’t be ruled out. A flood advisory was already issued for portions of Taylor County through 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Rain chances will stay high Monday as the front and trough continue to have an influence on the weather pattern. Highs will stay in the 80s in most locations with rain chances at 80%.

The front is forecast to dissipate Tuesday and ridging aloft is forecast to sneak in from the east. Regardless, rain chances will stay in the forecast but at lower odds. Rain chances will be between 40% and 50% Tuesday through Thursday with high temperatures back into the 90s.

Another trough of low pressure and accompanying cold front is forecast to move into the Southeast U.S. by Friday and potentially increase the chance of rain Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, remnants of the first cold front have the potential to develop a low along the Gulf Coast. Guidance models have shown this development, but the low remained weak in the recent runs and differed with the low’s location. For now, odds of tropical development remain low according to the National Hurricane Center. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the threat.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family confirmed the victim of the July 8, 2022, shooting at the Seminole Grand Apartments...
Family identifies man killed in Tharpe St. apartment complex shooting
Jacari Johnson was arrested on weapon and drug charges Saturday following a disturbance at a...
Quincy police make arrest following handgun scare at a burial service
A giant Pacific octopus was caught off the coast of Oregon.
VIDEO: Fishermen catch giant Pacific octopus while fishing in bay
Faith leaders come together to pray for Gadsden County amid recent string of violence
Gadsden County holds prayer vigil as overdose death toll climbs
Sadarrius Keaton, 23, has been charged with attempted murder for a June 12 shooting at an...
Suspect charged in June 12 shooting at Sharer Road apartment

Latest News

Rain and storm chances remain likely for Sunday and the start of the new work week....
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 10
A cold front will slowly creep into the region Sunday, leading to numerous showers and...
Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, July 9
An active weather pattern will help to keep elevated rain chances in the forecast for the...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, July 9
An active weather pattern will help to keep elevated rain chances in the forecast for the...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, July 9