Gadsden Co. deputies make ‘significant’ drug seizure Sunday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A traffic stop ended in a “significant drug seizure” and a felony arrest Sunday morning, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, a deputy made a stop near W. Jefferson Street and Shelfer Street in Quincy around 1:30 a.m.

Authorities discovered about 1.7 pounds of marijuana, .5 grams of meth, and a loaded Glock 27 firearm in the vehicle.

The driver of the car, Donell Brown, was arrested and charged with Felony possession of marijuana, Possession of Meth, and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

This arrest comes a day after a man was arrested on similar charges following a gun scare at a burial service in Quincy.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.