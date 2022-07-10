Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, July 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A considerable amount of rainfall was seen today across portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia. Some spots down by the coast received over 4 inches of rain, and other spots inland like Valdosta received over 2 inches.

With the cold front and unstable airmass still in place, rain chances remain at 80% for Monday to start off the work week. We can expect numerous showers and thunderstorms, similar to what we saw today. Temperatures should only reach around the upper 80′s in most spots Monday.

A more typical summertime pattern returns Tuesday, with rain chances at 40-60% from Tuesday through Thursday, and temperatures bumping back up to normal. This pattern changes on Friday as another cold front is forecast to bring showers and thunderstorms into the region.

We will be keeping an eye on an area of low pressure situated above Central Georgia and Alabama. The National Hurricane Center has issued a 20% chance of this system forming into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days. The low-pressure system is currently forecast to meander south to the Gulf, bringing heavy rains to the Gulf Coast the next few days.

