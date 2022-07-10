Advertisement

Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, July 10

It will be another day full of showers and thunderstorms to start off the work week Monday.
By Josh Green
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A considerable amount of rainfall was seen today across portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia. Some spots down by the coast received over 4 inches of rain, and other spots inland like Valdosta received over 2 inches.

With the cold front and unstable airmass still in place, rain chances remain at 80% for Monday to start off the work week. We can expect numerous showers and thunderstorms, similar to what we saw today. Temperatures should only reach around the upper 80′s in most spots Monday.

A more typical summertime pattern returns Tuesday, with rain chances at 40-60% from Tuesday through Thursday, and temperatures bumping back up to normal. This pattern changes on Friday as another cold front is forecast to bring showers and thunderstorms into the region.

We will be keeping an eye on an area of low pressure situated above Central Georgia and Alabama. The National Hurricane Center has issued a 20% chance of this system forming into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days. The low-pressure system is currently forecast to meander south to the Gulf, bringing heavy rains to the Gulf Coast the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacari Johnson was arrested on weapon and drug charges Saturday following a disturbance at a...
Quincy police make arrest following handgun scare at a burial service
The family confirmed the victim of the July 8, 2022, shooting at the Seminole Grand Apartments...
Family identifies man killed in Tharpe St. apartment complex shooting
A giant Pacific octopus was caught off the coast of Oregon.
VIDEO: Fishermen catch giant Pacific octopus while fishing in bay
Faith leaders come together to pray for Gadsden County amid recent string of violence
Gadsden County holds prayer vigil as overdose death toll climbs
Sadarrius Keaton, 23, has been charged with attempted murder for a June 12 shooting at an...
Suspect charged in June 12 shooting at Sharer Road apartment

Latest News

It will be another day full of showers and thunderstorms to start off the work week Monday.
Josh's First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, July 10
Rain and storm chances remain likely for Sunday and the start of the new work week....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 10
Rain and storm chances remain likely for Sunday and the start of the new work week....
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 10
A cold front will slowly creep into the region Sunday, leading to numerous showers and...
Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, July 9