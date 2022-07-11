Advertisement

2019 Tallahassee movie theater shooting suspect sentenced to 45 years

Arrested for movie theater murder from 2019.
Arrested for movie theater murder from 2019.
By Logan Allen
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The suspect of a fatal 2019 shooting outside the Regal Governor’s Square theater in Tallahassee has been sentenced to 45 years in prison, according to the State Attorney’s Office for the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida.

On Sept. 7, 2019, Goidia Porter shot and killed Da’Quan Davis outside the theater, resulting in “a wave of retaliatory gun violence in the city,” the state attorney’s office says.

Porter was sentenced to 45 years in prison for second-degree murder, “with a 25-year minimum mandatory sentence imposed” and an additional five years under the supervision of the Department of Corrections.

For the carrying a concealed firearm charge, Porter will serve 12 years and 10 months concurrently with his 45 years for murder.

“The State Attorney’s Office thanks the Tallahassee Police Department for their diligent investigation and also thanks the members of the community who came forward to help bring this defendant to justice,” the plea and sentencing notification says.

