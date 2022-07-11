Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, July 11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As many as four flash flood warnings were in effect for portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia Monday afternoon and evening. A stalled frontal boundary, a broad area of low pressure, ample atmospheric moisture, and a trough of low pressure aloft have helped to set up the potential of high rain chances and heavy rainfall potential. Rain chances as well as the threat of flooding will slowly decrease Monday evening.

We will continue to see the threat of heavy rain and flooding through the evening hours. #flwx #gawx https://t.co/E8pcZV1nOM — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) July 11, 2022

Rain chances will stay at least in the scattered range for the next seven days as the broad low will stall and potentially develop into a tropical system. The National Hurricane Center has given the low a 30% chance of tropical development over the next five days. So far, regardless of development, it will be a rain maker for much of the Gulf Coast with rainfall amounts as much as 4 to 5 inches of rain is possible over the next five days. Rain odds will be at 80% Friday and will decrease slightly through the weekend, but will stay in the scattered range.

