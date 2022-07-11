Crash shuts down Highway 27 in Decatur County
DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that has shut down Highway 27 at Woodhull Road just south of Bainbridge. It around 5:45 a.m. Monday.
Details are limited at this time, but a WCTV viewer tells us that it involves two semi trucks. The viewer also says at least one of the semi trucks did catch on fire.
