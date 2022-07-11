Advertisement

Crash shuts down Highway 27 in Decatur County

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT
DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that has shut down Highway 27 at Woodhull Road just south of Bainbridge. It around 5:45 a.m. Monday.

Details are limited at this time, but a WCTV viewer tells us that it involves two semi trucks. The viewer also says at least one of the semi trucks did catch on fire.

WCTV has a reporter on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

