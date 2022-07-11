Department of Education releases school grades — see how Big Bend schools did

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Seven school districts in the Big Bend area received grades of B or higher from the Florida Department of Education for the 2021-22 school year, according to a report released Thursday, July 7.

Lafayette and Liberty got As, Leon, Wakulla, Suwannee, Calhoun and Jackson received Bs, and Gadsden, Madison, Taylor, Hamilton and Franklin got C grades. Wakulla and Taylor’s grades decreased in recent years. Jefferson County was not graded this year.

FDOE says schools statewide scored much higher than anticipated when it released the school grades.

“It’s clear that our teachers and school leaders used every resource at their disposal to lift Florida’s students well beyond expectations,” said Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. “We know that these results are thanks to policies that kept schools open and kept kids in the classroom, which has been widely recognized as critical to student achievement. Today we can celebrate these incredible results, while continuing to support the schools that are struggling.”

All the schools graded F in 2019 (assessments were optional for the 2020-21 school year) improved in 2022, with one earning a B and six more getting a C. Elementary schools improved the most, with 20% of them moving up one or more letter grades, the statement says.

“The data showed that nearly 1,500 elementary schools would require additional literacy support and over 800 schools would likely be placed on the School Improvement Support list,” said State Board of Education Member Monesia T. Brown. “With these results reflecting 168 schools placed on the School Improvement Support list, we are extremely pleased to see our schools rise to the challenge and exceed conventional wisdom.”

Of all the schools receiving state support from the Bureau of School Improvement in the 2021-2022 year, 70% improved to the point that they were able to leave state support.

Below, you’ll find a list of Big Bend schools and their corresponding grades:

Calhoun (district grade = B)

Blountstown High School = B

Carr Elementary & Middle School = C

Altha Public School = B

Blountstown Elementary School = B

Franklin (district grade = C)

Franklin County School = C

Apalachicola Bay Charter School = B

Gadsden (district grade = C)

George W. Munroe Elementary School = F

Gadsden County High School = I

West Gadsden Middle School = C

Havana Magnet School = D

Gadsden Elementary Magnet School = A

Greensboro Elementary School = B

Chattahoochee Elementary School = I

Stewart Street Elementary School = D

James A. Shanks Middle School = D

Crossroad Academy = B

Hamilton (district grade = C)

Hamilton County High School =C

Hamilton County Elementary School = C

Hamilton Virtual Franchise = I

Jackson (district grade = B)

Marianna High School = B

Marianna K-8 School = C

Malone School = B

Sneads High School = C

Sneads Elementary School = A

Grand Ridge School = C

Cottondale High School = B

Cottondale Elementary School = C

Graceville School = C

Jefferson (district grade = I)

Jefferson County Middle A, Somerset Charter School = D

Jefferson County High A, Somerset Charter School = I

Jefferson County Elementary A, Somerset Charter School = D

Lafayette (district grade = A)

Lafayette High School = A

Lafayette Elementary School = B

Leon (district grade = B)

Leon High School = I

Kate Sullivan Elementary School = C

Elizabeth Cobb Middle School = C

Frank Hartsfield Elementary School = D

James Rickards High School = I

Sabal Palm Elementary School = C

Ruediger Elementary School = C

Raa Middle School = C

Woodville School = C

Amos P. Godby High School = I

Oak Ridge Elementary School = C

Sail = B

Griffin Middle School = C

John G. Riley Elementary School = D

R. Frank Nims Middle School = C

Pineview Elementary School = B

Gilchrist Elementary School = A

Astoria Park Elementary School = D

W.T. Moore Elementary School = C

Sealey Elementary School = C

Apalachee Elementary School = D

Fairview Middle School = C

Killearn Lakes Elementary School = A

Chaires Elementary School = B

Springwood Elementary School = D

Desoto Trail Elementary School = A

Buck Lake Elementary School = A

Deerlake Elementary School = A

Fort Braden School = C

Lincoln High School = B

Hawk’s Rise Elementary School = A

Lawton Chiles High School = A

Swift Creek Middle School = B

Canopy Oaks Elementary School = C

Robert’s Elementary School = A

Bond Elementary School = B

William J. Montford III Middle School = B

J. Michael Conley Elementary School at Southwood = C

Success Academy at Ghazvini Learning Center = I

The School of Arts & Sciences on Thomasville = B

Tallahassee School of Math & Sciences = B

Governor’s Charter School = C

The School of Arts & Sciences Centre = B

Tallahassee Classical School = C

Leon County Virtual School Franchise = I

Liberty (district grade = A)

Liberty County High School =A

W. R. Tolar K-8 School = B

Hosford Elementary Junior High School = B

Madison (district grade = C)

Madison County High School = B

Madison County Central School = D

Greenville Elementary School = F

Lee Elementary School = B

Pinetta Elementary School = D

James Madison Preparatory High School = A

Madison Creative Arts Academy Inc. = A

Suwannee (district grade = B)

Suwannee Riverside Elementary = C

Suwannee Springcrest Elementary = B

Suwannee High School = C

Suwannee Middle School = C

Suwannee Pineview Elementary = C

Branford Elementary School = B

Branford High School = A

Suwannee Virtual School = C

Taylor (district grade = C)

Taylor County Middle School = C

Taylor County Elementary School = D

Steinhatchee School = A

Taylor County High School = C

Wakulla (district grade = B)

Wakulla Coast Charter School of Arts, Science & Technology = C

Medart Elementary School = C

Riversprings Middle School = C

Riversink Elementary School = A

Crawfordville Elementary School = A

Wakulla High School = B

Wakulla Middle School = B

Shadeville Elementary School = A

“The lesson to learn here,” said State Board of Education Chair Tom Grady “is that the tools and supports we provide our teachers and high-quality instruction and curriculum matter and they make a difference in our schools.”

Here’s what FDOE’s school grade calculation guide says about incomplete grades for schools and districts:

A school or district grade shall be withheld or revoked, and designated as incomplete (I) if the data do not accurately represent the progress of the school or district. The circumstances where data do not accurately represent the progress of a school or district are where

• the percent of students tested at the school or district is less than 95 percent of the school’s or district’s eligible student population; or

• before, during, or following the administration of any state assessment, the validity or integrity of the test administration or results are under review and investigation based upon allegations of test administration and security violations as described in s. 1008.24, F.S., or Rule 6A-10.042, F.A.C.

Upon conclusion of the review and investigation and a determination by the department that the data accurately represent the progress of the school or district, the department will assign a letter grade to the school or district.

You can find the school grades for all districts statewide at this link.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.