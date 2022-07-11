Gillum names attorneys in federal corruption case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum has named two South Florida attorneys to represent him in his federal conspiracy and fraud case.
David Oscar Markus and Todd Yoder filed notice in Tallahassee’s U.S. District Court Monday morning that they would be representing Gillum in his upcoming trial.
The two are with the Miami firm of Markus/Moss. Its website says the criminal defense firm takes on “only a small number of high stakes cases” and specializes in representing professionals accused of “federal white-collar” crimes.
Markus briefly represented Charlie Adelson this spring after he was indicted in the murder for hire of FSU professor Dan Markel, but withdrew two weeks later after Adelson hired another defense attorney.
Yoder appeared in person on Gillum’s behalf during his arraignment in federal court on June 22.
Gillum and associate Sharon Lettman-Hicks were indicted in June on charges of conspiracy and fraud. The two are accused of funneling contributions from Gillum’s gubernatorial campaign for personal use.
Gillum and Lettman-Hicks have both pleaded not guilty to the charges, with Gillum saying “Every campaign I’ve run has been done with integrity. Make no mistake that this case is not legal, it is political.”
Their trial is currently set for August 16.
Timeline of events for Andrew Gillum, FBI investigation into Tallahassee politics
- 2003: Gillum elected Tallahassee City Commissioner at age 23, becoming the youngest person ever to serve on the commission
- 2014: Gillum elected Mayor of Tallahassee
- 2015: FBI investigation into Tallahassee development deals begins
- August 2016: Undercover FBI agents arrive in Tallahassee and begin meeting with City Commissioner Scott Maddox & developer JT Burnette
- June 2017: Two federal subpoenas served at Tallahassee City Hall seeking development documents
- 2017: Photo surfaces of Gillum on a 2016 outing in New York City with undercover FBI agents
- Aug. 2018: Gillum wins Democratic primary for Florida governor
- Oct. 2018: Documents show undercover FBI agents provided Hamilton tickets during Gillum’s NYC trip
- Nov. 2018: Gillum narrowly loses Florida gubernatorial race to Ron DeSantis
- Dec. 2018: Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith indicted on 44 counts
- Gov. Rick Scott suspends Maddox from city commission
- May 2019: JT Burnette indicted
- June 2019: Ethics commission finds Gillum violated ethics laws, he agrees to pay a fine
- Aug. 2019: Maddox, Carter-Smith plead guilty to honest services fraud and tax fraud conspiracy
- They agree to testify against Burnette
- March 2020: Gillum found drunk inside Miami Beach hotel, alongside overdosing man, with drugs present (no arrests)
- Aug. 2021: Burnette convicted of extortion, honest services mail fraud and lying to the FBI
- Sept. 2021: Maddox sentenced to 5 years, Carter-Smith to 2 years
- June 2022: Gillum indicted on federal fraud charges tied to his time as mayor, his campaign for governor, and the FBI corruption probe of city hall
