Gillum names attorneys in federal corruption case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum has named two South Florida attorneys to represent him in his federal conspiracy and fraud case.

David Oscar Markus and Todd Yoder filed notice in Tallahassee’s U.S. District Court Monday morning that they would be representing Gillum in his upcoming trial.

The two are with the Miami firm of Markus/Moss. Its website says the criminal defense firm takes on “only a small number of high stakes cases” and specializes in representing professionals accused of “federal white-collar” crimes.

Markus briefly represented Charlie Adelson this spring after he was indicted in the murder for hire of FSU professor Dan Markel, but withdrew two weeks later after Adelson hired another defense attorney.

Yoder appeared in person on Gillum’s behalf during his arraignment in federal court on June 22.

Gillum and associate Sharon Lettman-Hicks were indicted in June on charges of conspiracy and fraud. The two are accused of funneling contributions from Gillum’s gubernatorial campaign for personal use.

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks have both pleaded not guilty to the charges, with Gillum saying “Every campaign I’ve run has been done with integrity. Make no mistake that this case is not legal, it is political.”

Their trial is currently set for August 16.

Timeline of events for Andrew Gillum, FBI investigation into Tallahassee politics

2003: Gillum elected Tallahassee City Commissioner at age 23, becoming the youngest person ever to serve on the commission

2014: Gillum elected Mayor of Tallahassee

2015: FBI investigation into Tallahassee development deals begins

August 2016: Undercover FBI agents arrive in Tallahassee and begin meeting with City Commissioner Scott Maddox & developer JT Burnette

June 2017: Two federal subpoenas served at Tallahassee City Hall seeking development documents

2017 : Photo surfaces of Gillum on a 2016 outing in New York City with undercover FBI agents Photo surfaces of Gillum on a 2016 outing in New York City with undercover FBI agents

Aug. 2018 : Gillum wins Democratic primary for Florida governor Gillum wins Democratic primary for Florida governor

Oct. 2018 : Documents show undercover FBI agents provided Hamilton tickets during Gillum’s NYC trip Documents show undercover FBI agents provided Hamilton tickets during Gillum’s NYC trip

Nov. 2018 : Gillum narrowly loses Florida gubernatorial race to Ron DeSantis Gillum narrowly loses Florida gubernatorial race to Ron DeSantis

Dec. 2018 : Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith indicted on 44 counts Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith indicted on 44 counts Gov. Rick Scott suspends Maddox from city commission

May 2019: JT Burnette indicted

June 2019 : Ethics commission finds Gillum violated ethics laws, he agrees to pay a fine Ethics commission finds Gillum violated ethics laws, he agrees to pay a fine

Aug. 2019 : Maddox, Carter-Smith plead guilty to honest services fraud and tax fraud conspiracy Maddox, Carter-Smith plead guilty to honest services fraud and tax fraud conspiracy They agree to testify against Burnette

March 2020 : Gillum found drunk inside Miami Beach hotel, alongside overdosing man, with drugs present (no arrests) Gillum found drunk inside Miami Beach hotel, alongside overdosing man, with drugs present (no arrests)

Aug. 2021 : Burnette convicted of extortion, honest services mail fraud and lying to the FBI Burnette convicted of extortion, honest services mail fraud and lying to the FBI

Sept. 2021 : Maddox sentenced to 5 years, Carter-Smith to 2 years Maddox sentenced to 5 years, Carter-Smith to 2 years

June 2022: Gillum indicted on federal fraud charges tied to his time as mayor, his campaign for governor, and the FBI corruption probe of city hall

