Advertisement

Lowndes County firefighter recognized for heroic actions

Fire and Rescue Firefighter Jacob Whiting received a certificate of recognition from the...
Fire and Rescue Firefighter Jacob Whiting received a certificate of recognition from the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners for an off-duty rescue of an occupant from a vehicle wreck.(Lowndes County)
By Logan Allen
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Firefighter Jacob Whiting was honored by the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners for rescuing someone trapped in a car while he was off duty, according to a county press release.

On June 30, Whiting stumbled upon a vehicle crash, and he quickly worked to free someone trapped inside. The release says he was able to render aid to the person until EMS arrived on the scene. Whiting received a certificate of recognition from the Lowndes County Commissioners for his actions.

“The dedication and genuine concern for the welfare of others that firefighter Whiting showed is admirable and inevitably appreciated by us all,” said Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes.

“I just happened to be at the right place and the right time and I am glad I was able to help until EMS arrived,” Whiting said. “As a husband and father in this community, I am proud to serve our residents to the best of my abilities.”

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gadsden County deputies made what they describe as a "significant drug seizure" Sunday morning,...
Gadsden Co. deputies make ‘significant’ drug seizure Sunday morning
Two semi-trucks caught fire in a crash on Highway 27 at Woodhull Road in Decatur County Monday...
Fiery semi crash on Highway 27 kills 1 driver, GSP says
Jacari Johnson was arrested on weapon and drug charges Saturday following a disturbance at a...
Quincy police make arrest following handgun scare at a burial service
FHP worked a serious injury crash in Gadsden County early Sunday morning.
One critically injured in early morning crash in Gadsden County
A giant Pacific octopus was caught off the coast of Oregon.
VIDEO: Fishermen catch giant Pacific octopus while fishing in bay

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Andrew Gillum walks out of court after entering a not guilty plea to fraud and...
Gillum names attorneys in federal corruption case
Xavier Cornelius White, 32, was arrested Saturday, July 9, for the murder of 51-year-old...
Suspect arrested in June 29 Valdosta murder
Arrested for movie theater murder from 2019.
2019 Tallahassee movie theater shooting suspect sentenced to 45 years
FILE: School classroom generic image.
Department of Education releases school grades — see how Big Bend schools did