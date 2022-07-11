One critically injured in early morning crash in Gadsden County
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Bainbridge woman suffered critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Gadsden County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers responded to the scene on Concord Bainbridge Road near Bell Road just before 4:30 a.m.
According to a press release, a sedan was traveling north on Concord Bainbridge Road when it veered off the road and struck a culvert. The car overturned and came to rest on its roof.
A 21-year-old passenger in the car suffered critical injuries. The 24-year-old male driver suffered minor injuries.
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.