One critically injured in early morning crash in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Bainbridge woman suffered critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Gadsden County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the scene on Concord Bainbridge Road near Bell Road just before 4:30 a.m.

According to a press release, a sedan was traveling north on Concord Bainbridge Road when it veered off the road and struck a culvert. The car overturned and came to rest on its roof.

A 21-year-old passenger in the car suffered critical injuries. The 24-year-old male driver suffered minor injuries.

