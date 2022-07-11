Retired firefighter giving away Narcan in Gadsden County on Sunday, July 17

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Boynton Beach man who was a firefighter and paramedic for 28 years is hosting a Narcan giveaway event in Gadsden County on Sunday, July 17.

Luis Rivera has made it his mission to educate as many people as possible about the dangers of fentanyl and the life-saving capability of Narcan.

On Sunday, he will drive to Chattahoochee, Quincy, Gretna, Greensboro, Havana and Midway. At each stop, he will set up a table and train others on how to use the spray. His goal is to distribute Narcan to 500 people.

Nine people died, and at least 10 others were hospitalized from suspected fentanyl overdoses in Gadsden County during the first week of July. The overdose deaths led to the Florida Department of Health and First Lady of Florida to issue a statewide public health advisory warning the public about the dangers of fentanyl.

Rivera encourages people to reach out directly to him: his phone number is 954-859-4696, and his email is luisgarciafla2@gmail.com. You can find more information about his mission on his Facebook or GoFundMe pages.

