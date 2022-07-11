Sources: Notre Dame assistants to follow Link Jarrett to Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Link Jarrett was formally introduced as Florida State’s 10th head baseball coach in program history two weeks ago today. At the time, Jarrett didn’t know exactly what his staff was going to look like. Two weeks later, Jarrett has found the answers to his staff with familiar faces.

Sources tell Noles247 that FSU will hire Notre Dame assistant coaches Rich Wallace and Chuck Ristano to fulfill their same roles under Jarrett in Tallahassee. We expect the hirings to be announced in the near future.

Wallace will be the Seminoles’ recruiting coordinator and hitting coach. Wallace is a UCF alum and a native of Orlando, FL. His coaching career also began at UCF in the fall of 2003. He then served as the recruiting coordinator and hitting coach at High Point University for eight seasons, where he helped lead HPU to its four highest win totals in school history. After that, Wallace was incredibly successful in his three-year stint as hitting coach and recruiting coordinator at Creighton. In his time at Creighton, he earned the accolade of Top Recruiter in the BIG EAST conference by D1 Baseball in 2016.

His final stop before Notre Dame came in Jacksonville as the Dolphins’ associate head coach. The Dolphins were the No. 2 seed in the Gainesville Regional, their highest seed in school history. That season, Jacksonville led the Atlantic Sun in batting average, on-base percentage, runs scored and fielding percentage. Prior to his time at Notre Dame, Wallace produced eight All-Americans, 49 All-Conference selections and 49 players have been selected in the MLB Draft.

Jarrett announced the hiring of Wallace at Notre Dame in August of 2019. In his three years in South Bend, the overall team skill and hitting consistently improved. In 2021 (Wallace’s first full season as ND’s hitting coach), the Irish led the ACC in on-base percentage (.379), runs scored per game (7.06) and RBI per game (6.55). In 2022, they set the program record for home runs in a single season with 79 on their way to Omaha.

Ristano has been at Notre Dame for 12 seasons. The pitching coach produced 17 Major League draft picks on the mound, a team ERA under 4.00 in eight seasons, and 13 all-conference selections from the pitching staff in 12 seasons. In 2022, Notre Dame led the conference in team ERA (3.91), and hits allowed per nine innings (7.77). The Irish ranked eighth nationally in strikeouts per nine innings (10.7) as they set a program record with 615 strikeouts as a staff in 2021. The Irish also ranked in the top-20 nationally in ERA (10th), hits allowed per nine innings (10th), and WHIP (14th).

Prior to his time at Notre Dame, Ristano spent four seasons as pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Monmouth University in New Jersey. He helped the Hawks to Northeast Conference titles and NCAA regional bids in 2007 and 2009. Three of his Monmouth pitchers were drafted, while a total of eight signed professional contracts, including 2007 NEC Pitcher of the Year Brad Brach. Ristano has also spent time as pitching coach at Sacred Heart and Temple.

