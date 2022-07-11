Suspect arrested in June 29 Valdosta murder

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Valdosta man has been arrested for murder after a body was found on Baisden Avenue on June 29, the Valdosta Police Department says.

Xavier Cornelius White, 32, was arrested Saturday, July 9, for the murder of 51-year-old Napoleon Ponder, according to VPD.

Ponder’s family reported him missing on June 29, and information they provided to police led investigators to a home on the 100 block of Baisden Avenue. During a search of the residence, Ponder’s body was found and he was pronounced dead.

After further investigation, White was “identified as the person responsible for” his death, according to the report.

“Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for White for felony murder and aggravated assault. It has been determined that White and Ponder knew each other, and this is an isolated incident,” the release says.

At around 4:25 p.m. Saturday, Valdosta police officers responded to a 911 call from North Lee Street in which the caller said a man was in her shed. After surrounding the shed, officers recognized White through the window, the report says.

“White cooperated with the officers and was taken into custody without incident,” the report said.

He was then taken to Lowndes County Jail.

“I am proud of the non-stop work by our officers and detectives to find the offender. I also want to thank the community for providing tips that helped us locate him and take him into custody without incident,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

