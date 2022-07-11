Advertisement

Tallahassee mayor attends gun legislation event in D.C.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey represented the city in Washington, D.C., on Monday as the president celebrated a new bipartisan law addressing gun violence.(Tallahassee Mayor's office)
By Logan Allen
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey represented the city in Washington, D.C., on Monday as the president celebrated a new bipartisan law addressing gun violence.

Dailey attended the event at the invitation of President Joe Biden.

According to a press release announcing the mayor’s attendance, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act “will provide support for state crisis intervention orders, protections for victims of domestic violence, investment in children and family mental health services, funding for school-based mental health and supportive services, clarification of the definition of Federally Licensed Firearms Dealer, an enhanced review process for gun buyers under the age of 21 and more.”

“I am honored to have been invited by the president to witness this pivotal act being made law,” Mayor Dailey said in the release. “It’s more important than ever that all levels of government work to address these issues, which is why I, along with my colleagues on the City Commission, voted to allocate $1 million toward further ensuring the safety of Tallahassee residents.”

Alongside the $1 million dedicated to reducing gun violence, the mayor and city commissioners have also established the Tallahassee Emergency Assessment Mobile Unit, which is dedicated to responding to emergency mental health calls.

During the event, Biden once again called for more gun control laws. The ceremony happened one week after another horrific massacre during a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

