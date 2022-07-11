TFD works house fire on Monday Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Firefighters battled a residential fire Sunday morning that caused thousands of dollars in damage.

According to TFD, crews responded to the 2000 Block of Monday Road around 9:40 a.m. They found heavy smoke coming from a single-story house.

Firefighters extinguished the flames quickly and learned no one was inside the home at the time, according to a press release.

Damages are estimated at $20,000, and the fire is believed to be electrical. There were no reported injuries.

The Red Cross is working to help one person who was displaced.

