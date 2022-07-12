Advertisement

Arrest made in Miller Co. April homicide

Christian Gray, arrest made in Miller Co. April homicide
Christian Gray, arrest made in Miller Co. April homicide(Colquitt Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested after an April shooting that left one person dead, according to the Colquitt Police Department.

Christian Gray, 24, of Blakely, was arrested for the homicide of Antrayves Benton on MLK Street on April 16.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation obtained a warrant for murder and other pending charges against Gray.

Gray is currently in custody at the Early County Sheriff’s Office on an aggravated assault charge.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi-trucks caught fire in a crash on Highway 27 at Woodhull Road in Decatur County Monday...
Fiery semi crash on Highway 27 kills 1 driver, GSP says
Gadsden County deputies made what they describe as a "significant drug seizure" Sunday morning,...
Gadsden Co. deputies make ‘significant’ drug seizure Sunday morning
Arrested for movie theater murder from 2019.
2019 Tallahassee movie theater shooting suspect sentenced to 45 years
FHP worked a serious injury crash in Gadsden County early Sunday morning.
One critically injured in early morning crash in Gadsden County
FILE: School classroom generic image.
Department of Education releases school grades — see how Big Bend schools did

Latest News

The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect tried to escape its custody while at...
Suspect tries to escape Tallahassee police custody at hospital
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes gender pay gap
FILE PHOTO: The scene on Holton Street after a Tallahassee police officer shot and killed a...
Marsy’s Law arguments to be rescheduled, Florida Supreme Court says
Mail-in-ballots can also be placed in a drop box “at any early voting site during voting hours.”
Leon County Supervisor of Elections mails ballots for 2022 primary election
FILE PHOTO: The Leon County School District HQ in Tallahassee.
Equality Florida brings up concerns over new LGBTQ+ policies at Leon County Schools