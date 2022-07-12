Advertisement

Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, July 12

Rain chances will stay high with some locations getting up to 5 inches of additional rain by Sunday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
By Charles Roop
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Big Bend and South Georgia encountered showers and thunderstorms again Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rain chances will remain for the next several days, but the odds will be lower on Wednesday at 50%. Wednesday’s high temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

The broad area of low pressure that helped to increase rain coverage may linger around the Gulf Coast for the rest of the week and potentially develop into a tropical cyclone according to the National Hurricane Center. The odds of development have dropped since Monday’s outlooks to 20% over the next five days.

Another cold front is forecast to approach the Southeast U.S. by late week and help increase the rain coverage across the viewing area. Rain chances will be at 70% Thursday and Friday, but drop to 60% Saturday and 50% Sunday.

