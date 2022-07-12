Equality Florida brings up concerns over new LGBTQ+ policies at Leon County Schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new inclusivity guide for Leon County Schools still leaves room for improvement, according to Equality Florida.

The 15-page guide, approved on June 28, breaks down new policies aimed to help school staff and personnel welcome and support students that identify as LGBTQ+. However, some of the guidelines have generated concerns about the possibility of outing students before they’re ready, as well as the dangers of it.

”We’re committed to ensuring that the school board is protecting all those students and making sure that they have a policy that is fair to everybody, provides the best experience for all students, respects privacy and clearly finds that right balance,” said Equality Florida Public Policy Director Jon Harris Maurer. ”Unfortunately, we know that a lot of young folks don’t come from supportive families, and so outing them before they’re ready is an infringement into their own privacy rights and can impact their safety.”

There is now a form that students can fill out if they identify as LGBTQIA+, and, under certain scenarios, parents of other students will be notified of their attendance in gym class or overnight trips.

”We do think that there’s room for improvement, and we’re committed to working with the school district to make sure that again, every student is protected, and every family is respected,” Maurer said.

This excerpt from the guide is an example of what a parent notification will look like:

“A student who is open about their gender identity is in your child’s gym class or extracurricular activity- if you’re requesting accommodations please contact the school.”

WCTV did reach out to the Leon County School District to have it respond to the concerns but was unable to get a comment Monday.

Below, you’ll find PDF files of the 15-page LGBTQ guide, the amendments made before approval and LCS’ LGBTQ Welcoming and Affirming Plan.

