Advertisement

Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes gender pay gap

Concern about everyday expenses can harm mental health
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Many people admit to feeling stress over having enough money, but women are affected more than men.

In a recent Bankrate survey, 46 % of women say money negatively impacts their mental health as compared to just 38 % of men.

Bankrate.com analyst Sarah Foster pointed to the gender pay gap as one reason women are more stressed.

”I think we can’t underestimate what role that plays in causing financial stress just because women are used to making significantly less than men,” Foster said. “That makes every kind of financial step harder, whether it’s preparing for retirement or even just budgeting”

Younger workers are changing this by leading the charge on a taboo topic, pay transparency, or openly talking about how much you make, she said.

Talking to fellow coworkers is invaluable, said Foster, because it’s the only way you will know if you are being underpaid.

Foster added that sometimes just recognizing what’s causing you lack of sleep, anxiety and depression can help you lower the stress. Talking about it with friends or family or seeking help is also a positive move.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi-trucks caught fire in a crash on Highway 27 at Woodhull Road in Decatur County Monday...
Fiery semi crash on Highway 27 kills 1 driver, GSP says
Gadsden County deputies made what they describe as a "significant drug seizure" Sunday morning,...
Gadsden Co. deputies make ‘significant’ drug seizure Sunday morning
Arrested for movie theater murder from 2019.
2019 Tallahassee movie theater shooting suspect sentenced to 45 years
FHP worked a serious injury crash in Gadsden County early Sunday morning.
One critically injured in early morning crash in Gadsden County
FILE: School classroom generic image.
Department of Education releases school grades — see how Big Bend schools did

Latest News

The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect tried to escape its custody while at...
Suspect tries to escape Tallahassee police custody at hospital
Former Ohio State Attorney General Steve Dettelbach is featured in this July 6, 2012, photo....
Dettelbach becomes head of ATF, 1st confirmed chief in years
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
WATCH: Boeing 757 dubbed ‘Trump Force One’ gets new look
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel probes ‘unhinged’ meeting, Trump rally call