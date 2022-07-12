Advertisement

Florida man gored at running of the bulls festival in Spain

A runner from Florida was gored on Monday, July 11, as the most perilous bull run of Pamplona’s week-long San Fermin festival took place.(Reuters)
By CBS News
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PAMPLONA, Spain (CBS) — A runner from Florida was gored on Monday, July 11, as the most perilous bull run of Pamplona’s week-long San Fermin festival took place.

The American runner was identified as M.T., a 25-year-old, from Sunrise, Florida, the city hall’s international press office said.

Two more runners were also gored on the fifth bull run of the San Fermin festival.

One of the gored runners was transported directly to the hospital, while the other two were taken to the University Hospital of Navarra after undergoing surgery at bullring’s nursing point, according to media outlets in Spain.

By the time the bulls and the runners reached the city’s bullring just over three minutes later, at least six people required medical attention.

The specially-bred fighting bulls from the Cebada Gago bull ranch, which were involved in Monday’s run, are known as some of the most dangerous of the festival, goring 56 runners over a span of 30 years.

On Saturday, July 9, three runners were gored and a total of seven were taken to hospital due to injuries sustained from falling or being trampled, although the run was not as dramatic as Monday’s.

The annual festival, which runs from July 7 to July 14 every year, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID restrictions.

Returning this year, the San Fermin festival has once again attracted its usual crowd of international and domestic thrill-seekers and spectators who enjoy the frenetic, wine-fueled atmosphere.

Eight bull runs take place over the festival period.

The course is about 800 meters long and a run takes between two and three minutes on average.

In the evening, the specially bred bulls that weigh around 600 kilograms are used in the evening bullfights, where they are killed by matadors — a practice that has led to protests by animal rights activists.

The running of the bulls is held in different Spanish locations as part of the local fiestas, but Pamplona’s, made famous by Ernest Hemingway in “The Sun Also Rises,” is the most well-known worldwide.

At least 16 runners have lost their lives over the years, the last casualty being a man gored by a bull in 2009.

