Leon County Supervisor of Elections mails ballots for 2022 primary election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Supervisor of Elections office has begun mailing out over 62,000 vote-by-mail ballots to Leon County residents for the upcoming primary election in August, according to a press release.

Voters can expect their ballots next week, and those who have yet to request a vote-by-mail ballot can do so until Aug. 13, which is 10 days before the election.

“In addition, we have already sent out over 1,100 ballots to military and overseas voters so they have extra time to receive and return their ballot,” Leon County Elections Supervisor Mark Earley said.

The release says voters have until 7 p.m. on Aug. 23 to get their ballots to the election office. The United States Postal Service recommends that ballots be mailed a week before primary day to ensure they get to the elections office in time. Ballots can also be placed in a drop box “at any early voting site during voting hours.”

The election office is now offering two programs aimed at improving the experience for vote-by-mail voters. BallotTrax allows voters to get texts or emails on when their ballot is mailed, received and counted. Voters with disabilities can now use the Enhanced Ballot system, allowing them “to interact with their vote-by-mail ballots using screen reader technology and other accessibility tools.”

Voters with disabilities can sign up for that option when requesting their vote-by-mail ballots, the release says.

“With these two exciting and innovative programs, the Leon County Elections Office continues its efforts to provide the best possible voting experience by expanding accessibility, security, and transparency,” Supervisor Earley said.

In addition to the federal and state races, Supervisor Earley pointed out that several local, non-partisan races will be decided entirely during the primary election.

“If you skip the primary, you let others decide who represents you in these important offices,” he said.

To request a Vote-by-Mail ballot, voters can go online at www.LeonVotes.gov and click “Vote-by-Mail,” or call the elections office at (850) 606-8683, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To sign up for BallotTrax, visit LeonVotes.gov/BallotTrax.

