Man arrested in Miller Co. April homicide also charged in Blakey shooting

The Blakely Police Department posted this picture of Christian Gray on Facebook when he was...
The Blakely Police Department posted this picture of Christian Gray on Facebook when he was arrested in Fulton County on June 30.(Blakely Police Department)
By WCTV Staff and WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/WALB) - The Colquitt Police Department says a man is now facing charges in a fatal April shooting at the Black Mayhaw Festival.

According to police, 24-year-old Christian Gray is the suspect in Antrayves Benton’s homicide. It happened on MLK Street on April 16, and between 300 and 400 people were at the festival when shots were fired, the GBI says.

Gray was already in custody at the Early County Jail on an aggravated assault charge when police charged him with the homicide.

According to the Blakely Police Department, he was arrested in Fulton County on June 30, in connection to a May 31 shooting on Palmetto Ave. Three people were hurt in that incident.

