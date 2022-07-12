Advertisement

Marsy’s Law arguments to be rescheduled, Florida Supreme Court says

FILE PHOTO: The scene on Holton Street after a Tallahassee police officer shot and killed a...
FILE PHOTO: The scene on Holton Street after a Tallahassee police officer shot and killed a stabbing suspect on May 27, 2020. The city of Tallahassee and the Florida Police Benevolent Association have had a legal back and forth on whether Marsy's Law, which protects the identity of crime victims, applies to law enforcement officers acting in their official capacity.(WCTV)
By News Service of Florida staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After announcing last week that it would hear arguments Aug. 31 in a closely watched case about a 2018 constitutional amendment known as “Marsy’s Law,’ the Florida Supreme Court said Tuesday it will reschedule the hearing.

The decision came after Philip Padovano, one of the attorneys in the case, said in a filing that he would be unavailable Aug. 31 because he will be “leaving the state for a longstanding, prepaid, preplanned, non-refundable vacation” from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8.

The Supreme Court order Tuesday did not set a new date for the arguments, saying only that the hearing would “be rescheduled for a later date.”

The case involves whether Marsy’s Law, which included a series of protections for crime victims, can shield the identities of police officers. The 1st District Court of Appeal last year sided with two Tallahassee police officers who invoked the law to prevent their identities from being released after use-of-force shooting incidents in which they were threatened.

The officers argued they were victims in the incidents. The city of Tallahassee appealed to the Supreme Court and has been joined by news organizations that say the officers’ names should be released. Padovano represents the city.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi-trucks caught fire in a crash on Highway 27 at Woodhull Road in Decatur County Monday...
Fiery semi crash on Highway 27 kills 1 driver, GSP says
Gadsden County deputies made what they describe as a "significant drug seizure" Sunday morning,...
Gadsden Co. deputies make ‘significant’ drug seizure Sunday morning
Arrested for movie theater murder from 2019.
2019 Tallahassee movie theater shooting suspect sentenced to 45 years
FHP worked a serious injury crash in Gadsden County early Sunday morning.
One critically injured in early morning crash in Gadsden County
FILE: School classroom generic image.
Department of Education releases school grades — see how Big Bend schools did

Latest News

The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect tried to escape its custody while at...
Suspect tries to escape Tallahassee police custody at hospital
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes gender pay gap
Mail-in-ballots can also be placed in a drop box “at any early voting site during voting hours.”
Leon County Supervisor of Elections mails ballots for 2022 primary election
FILE PHOTO: The Leon County School District HQ in Tallahassee.
Equality Florida brings up concerns over new LGBTQ+ policies at Leon County Schools