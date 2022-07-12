Advertisement

Suspect tries to escape Tallahassee police custody at hospital

The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect tried to escape its custody while at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.(Staci Inez - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect tried to escape its custody while at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

The suspect, 30-year-old Ashley Gamble, was awaiting medical clearance before officers were going to take her to the Leon County Jail. The incident report says Gamble got away from officers, and after a brief search, she was found and taken back into custody without further incident.

While she was away from the officers, the hospital was put on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” TPD says.

Gamble faces charges of fraud, possession of cocaine and criminal mischief. TPD says more charges are coming following her escape attempt.

A WCTV reporter sent to the scene captured video of the suspect being put in the back of a patrol car while in handcuffs.

