Advertisement

Bowler celebrating 100th birthday by throwing strikes: ‘It’s become a part of me’

Bowler Harry Berckes is still rolling strong at 100 years old. (Source: KCRG)
By Scott Saville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A bowler in Iowa just reached a major milestone – turning 100 years old. And he celebrated by bowling, a passion he’s had since he was 10 years old.

KCRG reports Harry Berckes, of Cedar Rapids, celebrated his 100th birthday with strike after strike.

“There is a warmth with bowling that you don’t find in another sport. This is my home away from home,” Berckes said.

Berckes isn’t kidding – even at age 100, he bowls on a summer league and into the fall and winter months, three days a week.

On his birthday, Berckes got three strikes in a row and four in his first game with a final score of 154.

“I do it for the exercise, for the people. It’s become a part of me,” Berckes said.

When it comes to making it to the century mark, Berckes said credits his lifelong lack of drinking and smoking.

“I tried them all, but one time was enough on all of that for me,” Berckes said.

The 100-year-old said he remains competitive on the lanes and plans not to give it up anytime soon.

“As long as I’m able to stand up, I’ll throw the ball and hit the pins,” Berckes said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff says neighbors heard gunshots at around 6:30 Saturday morning in a subdivision near...
Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County
A woman is arrested in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West Tennessee and...
Woman charged in fatal West Tennessee St. crash
The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect tried to escape its custody while at...
Woman who prompted TMH lockdown escaped through ceiling tiles, court papers say
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

WalletHub ranked the best and worst U.S. cities for renters in 2022.
Best cities for renters? Study ranks Detroit last followed by Cleveland and New Orleans
FILE - White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, second right, and Assistant Treasury...
Senate approves Michael Barr to Federal Reserve post
A former CIA software engineer was convicted in the biggest theft of classified information in...
Ex-CIA engineer convicted in massive theft of secret information
The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in...
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
FILE PHOTO - According to Schierbaum, Atlanta officers have recovered more than 1,200 guns in...
Police find guns stashed ‘behind candy bars’ at gas stations in Atlanta