FAMU turns students away from dorms with campus housing at capacity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than six weeks before the start of classes at Florida A&M University, some incoming freshmen are scrambling to find off-campus housing as the university announces its dormitories are full.

“Due to overwhelming interest in attending Florida A&M University, and the desire of new and returning students to reside on campus, we have reached our capacity in housing,” said William E. Hudson, Ph.D., vice president for Student Affairs in a statement released by the university. “We sincerely apologize to all students who want to live on campus.”

The university says it has seen a spike in demand for on-campus housing for the fall semester, attributing that to a larger freshman class, a surge in transfer students, and high inflation making off-campus housing options more expensive.

FAMU’s Office of Housing has provided a link for students searching for off campus housing: https://offcampushousing.famu.edu/.

But one family who reached out to WCTV said the university needs to do more.

“FAMU should be hands on facilitating alternative housing, whether it be hotel accommodations, online classes, offering lease options on behalf of nearby apartments,” wrote the mother of an incoming freshman. “The lack of compassion and care the school is showing is disheartening.”

The university has 2,450 on-campus beds at residence halls, including FAMU Towers, Polkinghorne Villages, Sampson & Young, Palmetto and Phase III.

Students will start moving in to campus housing on Aug. 15. Classes begin on Aug. 22.

The university says FAMU students can ride StarMetro buses for free to get to campus. There’s also a shuttle that provides transportation to designated off campus apartment complexes.

Freshmen who reside off-campus will be provided an exception for parking and permitted to register a vehicle on campus, the university says.

