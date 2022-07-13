Advertisement

Franklin County tourism director appointed to VISIT FLORIDA Board

John Solomon, director of the Franklin County Tourist Development Council (FCTDC) and executive...
John Solomon, director of the Franklin County Tourist Development Council (FCTDC) and executive director of the Apalachicola Bay Chamber has been named to the 2022-2023 VISIT FLORIDA Board of Directors.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Director John Solomon of the Franklin County Tourist Development Council (FCTDC) and executive director of the Apalachicola Bay Chamber was named to the VISIT FLORIDA Board of Directors of the 2022-2023 season.

VISIT FLORIDA’s board is made up of tourism industry leaders and experts, and provides guidance and input for the state’s marketing programs.

FCTDC sent out a press release Monday saying Solomon’s appointment to the board was confirmed by the Department of Economic Opportunity alongside Enterprise Florida on June 30.

Solomon has worked in community service for a number of years. He began his public service at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer sergeant and evidence officer in 1995, where he worked for 19 years. He also has served as President of the Florida Seafood Festival volunteer board of directors for 17 years and sits on boards of both the Florida BBQ Association and Florida Association of Chamber Professionals.

Solomon has held the executive director position at Apalachicola Bay Chamber since 2014, and named the director of FCTDC in 2019.

“I’m humbled at the opportunity to represent rural communities like Franklin County,” Solomon said. “I think it’s a great opportunity that rural communities such as ours and others in Florida will have a voice at the state level helping to make future decisions on tourism for the state of Florida.”

His position will run through June 30, 2024.

