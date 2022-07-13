HCA Florida Capital Hospital launches first psychiatric residency in Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - HCA Florida Capital Hospital is now home to the first psychiatric residency program in the Big Bend.

The hospital launched that program Tuesday, along with a dermatology residency program.

There are six residents in psychiatric medicine and two in dermatology as the programs begin.

The plan is to accept more students each year.

“The more people that we can bring in and we can train locally, I think it’s only going to help benefit our community,” Jeffrey Ferraro, program director of the psychiatry residency said.

Ferraro hopes many of these students will choose to stay in Tallahassee.

The Capital City is suffering from a shortage of psychiatrists at the same time as it’s seeing an uptick in demand.

“Like most areas of the country, it’s an underserved population,” Ferraro said.

For one psychiatry resident, Jacob Henderson, the job isn’t something he takes lightly.

“There’s a big spectrum of mental disorders,” Henderson said. “Some are profoundly debilitating, and others just sort of prevent folks from living the best life that they could.”

Henderson said he’s eager to give his patients the help they need to live their best lives, and also to work to reduce the stigma of asking for help.

“The more we expand those resources and the more presence that we have here in the community, the more folks will feel comfortable reaching out for help,” Henderson said.

HCA Florida Capital Hospital’s CEO said he hopes to have more than 100 residents training there by 2027.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.