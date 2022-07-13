Advertisement

LCS superintendent reacts to district’s school grades

Superintendent Rocky Hanna said overall, he’s proud of what teachers and students were able to accomplish in the return to full in-person learning.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - School is out, but grades are in as the Florida Department of Education released individual district and school grades for the 2021-22 year.

According to the report, Leon County received eight A’s, 10 B’s, 17 C’s and 5 D’s. Five schools were given incomplete grades, including Leon, Rickards and Godby high schools.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna said overall, he’s proud of what teachers and students were able to accomplish this past school year, especially since this marked the return of full in-person learning for the first time since the emergence of COVID-19.

As far as the five D’s LCS received, Hanna said the district plans to appeal several of them since some schools were literally a point away from a C grade. He said there’s always room to grow, and the district will keep looking at ways to improve.

WCTV specifically asked about the incomplete grades, especially for the high schools in Tallahassee. The superintendent said those schools may not have met the threshold of testing at least 95% of students in order to be eligible for a grade.

More than 200 schools received incomplete grades statewide.

“There were a number of ‘I’s.’ We haven’t gotten clarification on exactly what they were looking at... The department has said once they finish analyzing the data, as long as those assessments were reflective of the performance of the school, they would then release the grade,” Hanna said.

Hanna said a breakdown of the report was presented to the school board Tuesday night.

RELATED: Department of Education releases school grades — see how Big Bend schools did

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

