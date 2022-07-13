Advertisement

Leon County Sheriff’s Office recruiting correctional officers amid shortage

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is working to recruit and keep correctional officers amid a staffing shortage at the jail.

LCSO Assistant Sheriff Steve Harrelson said the shortage began during the pandemic.

To recruit correctional officers, LCSO has held hiring fairs and sponsored people to go through the academy.

Harrelson said LCSO is also bringing on folks through temporary employment assignments.

During that program, new hires are trained internally and assigned to work shifts before they are certified, then they are later sent to the academy.

Harrelson also said his focus while running the detention facility is all about service. He feels a familial atmosphere at LCSO.

LCSO is also focusing on offering more wellness programs to staff.

The annual salary for correctional officers is $37,361 while in the academy and $41,500 after graduation and passing the state exam.

Job incentives include uniforms provided, tuition sponsorship, $1,000 incentive bonus after passing the state exam, the meals provided while at the academy and another $1,000 incentive bonus once in-house training is complete.

For more information on applying, visit thesheriff’s office website and click “Join Our Team” in the top right.

