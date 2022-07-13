Advertisement

Paige Carter-Smith out of federal prison, records show

Paige Carter-Smith, who was indicted alongside a Tallahassee city commissioner in the FBI’s...
Paige Carter-Smith, who was indicted alongside a Tallahassee city commissioner in the FBI’s probe of city politics, has been released from federal prison less than a year after her sentencing.(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Paige Carter-Smith, who was indicted alongside a Tallahassee city commissioner in the FBI’s probe of city politics, has been released from federal prison less than a year after her sentencing.

The Bureau of Prisons website shows Carter-Smith is out of the Marianna federal prison where she has been since Nov. 2021. She is now in a residential re-entry program based out of Orlando, the BOP website indicates.

Carter-Smith was at one point the city’s Downtown Improvement Authority Executive Director. She was indicted on 44 counts, including racketeering, fraud, bribery and extortion, with former City Commissioner Scott Maddox in Dec. 2018. The two pleaded guilty to honest services fraud and tax fraud conspiracy in Aug. 2019.

They both testified against JT Burnette, a developer who was also indicted in the FBI probe, in a trial that was delayed numerous times throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Carter-Smith and Maddox were sentenced to two and five years, respectively, in Sept. 2021.

