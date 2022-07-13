Tallahassee’s 1st Black pediatrician retiring after 40 years in practice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first Black pediatrician in Tallahassee is getting ready to retire later in July after 40 years in practice.

Dr. Lionel Henry started his private practice in 1982 and has served generations of families. Henry’s patients said he has become part of their family during the past few decades.

Henry said when he first set up shop in the early ‘80s, he never imagined how much his community would grow.

“To be leaving all my wonderful patients and the idea of not being able to help a lot of them, personally, it does give me pause,” Henry said.

While he reflected on his career, Henry said he was prepared to make a positive difference in children’s health.

Henry started his private practice after finishing his residency at Howard University. He said he immediately saw more children getting primary healthcare.

“That made me feel that I was doing something important and making a contribution to the society in Tallahassee,” Henry said.

During his career, he also developed the Tallahassee Pediatric Foundation. For the past 30 years, the foundation has given families access to healthcare, regardless of their income.

“Pretty much my entire family has been coming to Dr. Henry all this time,” patient Tamika Thurman said.

Thurman brought her six children to Dr. Henry as they grew up. Now, her grandkids are his patients as well.

“It’s hurtful because we love Dr. Henry and it’s going to be hard to find someone to fill those shoes and those are some big shoes to fill,” she said about his retirement.

And those shoes are walking into a new phase of life: Henry’s last day in the office is July 29.

“I know it’s going to take some time to find a new pediatrician and I know we will, but Dr. Henry is going to be truly missed,” Thurman said.

“Even though I’m a bit sad, it’s time to go off into the sunset,” Henry said.

Henry told WCTV when he first came to Tallahassee, he had patients coming from Apalachicola, Perry and Jacksonville. One woman even walked 25 miles with her two kids just to have him as their doctor.

Now that he’s retiring, Henry said he’ll focus on spending more time with family and in his garden.

