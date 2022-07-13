Advertisement

Taylor Co. girl recovering from shark attack makes progress in physical therapy

Perry native Addison Bethea is continuing to make progress as she recovers from a shark attack.
Perry native Addison Bethea is continuing to make progress as she recovers from a shark attack.(Bethea family)
By Madison Glaser
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Perry native Addison Bethea is continuing to make progress as she recovers from a shark attack.

The 17-year-old has officially started using assistive devices to help her in physical therapy.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Bethea was bitten by a shark while scalloping off Keaton Beach. last week, doctors at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare amputated her right leg below the knee.

Bethea has remained in good spirits throughout this entire experience, and she said a lot of it wouldn’t have been possible without the solid support system she has behind her.

On Wednesday, she said she is relearning how to live life. She reached a new milestone: Bethea walked down the hallway using crutches for the first time. Bethea continues to take her new journey day by day, but she says she’s most looking forward to getting out and enjoying time with her friends.

A GoFundMe page helping the family pay for medical expenses has collected more than $72,000 so far. You can follow Bethea’s journey by following the Fight Like Addison page on Facebook.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff says neighbors heard gunshots at around 6:30 Saturday morning in a subdivision near...
Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County
A woman is arrested in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West Tennessee and...
Woman charged in fatal West Tennessee St. crash
The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect tried to escape its custody while at...
Woman who prompted TMH lockdown escaped through ceiling tiles, court papers say
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Paige Carter-Smith, who was indicted alongside a Tallahassee city commissioner in the FBI’s...
Paige Carter-Smith out of federal prison, records show
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune becomes first black person represented in Capitol’s Statuary Hall
Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune becomes first black person represented in Capitol’s Statuary Hall
According to the report, Leon County received eight A’s, 10 B’s, 17 C’s and 5 D’s.
LCS superintendent reacts to district’s school grades