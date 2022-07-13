Taylor Co. girl recovering from shark attack makes progress in physical therapy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Perry native Addison Bethea is continuing to make progress as she recovers from a shark attack.

The 17-year-old has officially started using assistive devices to help her in physical therapy.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Bethea was bitten by a shark while scalloping off Keaton Beach. last week, doctors at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare amputated her right leg below the knee.

Bethea has remained in good spirits throughout this entire experience, and she said a lot of it wouldn’t have been possible without the solid support system she has behind her.

On Wednesday, she said she is relearning how to live life. She reached a new milestone: Bethea walked down the hallway using crutches for the first time. Bethea continues to take her new journey day by day, but she says she’s most looking forward to getting out and enjoying time with her friends.

A GoFundMe page helping the family pay for medical expenses has collected more than $72,000 so far. You can follow Bethea’s journey by following the Fight Like Addison page on Facebook.

