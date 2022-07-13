Advertisement

Woman charged in Fatal West Tennessee St. Crash

By Ben Kaplan
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is arrested in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West Tennessee and Basin Streets.

The incident happened just before midnight on May 19th.

TPD says its investigation found Vonetria Noble sideswiped another female driver who then lost control before driving into a utility poll.

That woman died at the scene.

Noble is charged with DUI Manslaughter and Vehicular Homicide.

She was taken into custody without incident.

