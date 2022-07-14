211 Big Bend launching new suicide prevention hotline

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Starting on Saturday, July 16, 211 Big Bend will be launching its new lifeline for suicide prevention and crisis intervention at 9-8-8.

“The service we’ll be providing through the lifeline is not changing,” said Deputy Director of Hotline Programs Stephen Sardelis. “The biggest change is the volume of calls we’re expecting to get.”

Sardelis said the new 988 number will be much easier for those amidst a mental health crisis to remember and dial over 1-800-273-2555, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

“Long term, we don’t anticipate many changes coming to our service provision,” Sardelis said. “But what we do anticipate are greater mental health resources available to all people.”

Sardelis stressed that the hotline is for “crisis counseling” and is not a long-term solution to mental health problems.

In Leon County, they dispatch the Apalachee Mobile Response team if face-to-face crisis intervention is necessary.

Tori Greer, president and CEO of 211 Big Bend, said their staff is trained for a variety of situations, and getting those in crisis within the 14 counties in North Florida they service in touch with the resources they need.

The 211 helpline will still be active, and Greer said they’ve seen an increase in calls since before the COVID-19 pandemic: 1,600 to 1,700 calls a month.

“We’re expecting a potentially 300% [to 500%] increase in calls, so that would put us close to at minimum 8,000 calls for this upcoming year to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline,” Greer said.

If they are unable to answer a call to the lifeline the calls go to the national hotline.

“We want the community to know that as 211 Big Bend we are continuing to provide these services to our community,” Greer said. “We just want to avoid any misinformation on what 988 is.”

211 is also looking for volunteer crisis counselors. If you’re interested in helping the organization out, follow this link.

