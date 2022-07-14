Advertisement

Blakely police investigating two bodies found Wednesday

Blakely Police Department (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - The bodies of two men were discovered Wednesday night in Blakely, according to Chief Will Caudill with the Blakely Police Department.

Police say the bodies were found around 8:20 p.m. in front of a house on North Avenue.

Chief Caudill says they do not expect foul play at this time and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

