Body found in Tifton, GBI investigating

The GBI is currently investigating after a dead body was found on near highway 82.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in Tifton, according to Tifton Deputy Coroner Melissa Carroll.

Police said a body was found around 5 p.m. on Wednesday in a ditch on Highway 82 across from the Polaris dealership and Offroad Powersports.

Police also said there does appear to be foul play involved.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

