Advertisement

Cab driver saves veteran from losing thousands in phone scam

A taxicab driver helped a rider who was about to deposit thousands into a phony account to avoid a scam. (KOVR via CNN)
By KOVR Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - When crooks tried to get a California taxicab driver to be an unwitting participant in their scam, he turned the tables and helped the targeted victim avoid giving up his hard-earned money.

Joel Carstens, who drives for Yellow Cab of Roseville, was dispatched to pick up 82-year-old Bill Miller, a Vietnam veteran, at his home. He said the first sign something was wrong was the call requesting a pickup.

“We got a call, and it was to go pick up a friend,” Carstens said. “Our red flags go off all the time.”

When Miller got in the car, Carstens says he showed him he had $8,000 cash and said he was going to make a deposit.

“So, I said, ‘Well, Bill, what are we doing?’” Carstens said. “He said something about Publishers Clearing House, so right there, I knew exactly what was going on.”

Miller says he was told by “Publisher’s Warehouse” to make a $2,400 deposit in an account he hadn’t set up. The scam artists had arranged the cab ride, counting on Carstens to deliver Miller to a bank he’d never gone to before.

Miller had been promised millions of dollars and a Mercedes.

“Don’t fall for this stuff. If anything sounds too good to be true, it is,” Carstens said.

Instead of taking Miller to the requested bank, Carstens instead took him to Miller’s own bank. He even walked him inside the branch to talk to a teller.

The Vietnam veteran’s hard-earned savings were saved by the conscientious cab driver.

“I told him he was a hero,” Miller said. “Then, when I went into the bank, other people heard what happened and came up and shook his hand and said, ‘Thank you very much for helping.’”

Police advise anyone who gets a call like this to always check with a trusted adult for help, and if there isn’t one available, you can call police for help, too.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is arrested in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West Tennessee and...
Woman charged in fatal West Tennessee St. crash
The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect tried to escape its custody while at...
Woman who prompted TMH lockdown escaped through ceiling tiles, court papers say
FAMU students move into their dorms at Florida A&M University in fall 2021.
FAMU turns students away from dorms with campus housing at capacity
Paige Carter-Smith, who was indicted alongside a Tallahassee city commissioner in the FBI’s...
Paige Carter-Smith out of federal prison, records show
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit

Latest News

The release of school surveillance video from the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, is fueling...
GRAPHIC: Video of Uvalde school shooting sparks more questions about police
The Jan. 6 panel's central finding is that Donald Trump made historically unprecedented moves...
Jan. 6 committee promises new evidence against Trump
Twitter is rejecting Elong Musk's allegations about the amount of fake accounts on the platform.
Twitter vs. Elon Musk saga continues
A taxicab driver helped a rider who was about to deposit thousands into a phony account to...
Cab driver dubbed hero for saving veteran from scam