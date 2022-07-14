Advertisement

Police presence at FSU’s Stone Building cleared after bomb threat

By Pat Mueller
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University police say the Stone Building on West Call Street was evacuated Thursday because of a bomb threat.

According to the Florida State University Police Department, someone called in a “vague” bomb threat a little before noon, prompting the evacuation.

FSU sent out a message about this via its alert system at 12:08 p.m. Thursday. The message said there was a heavy police presence nearby the Stone Building.

FSUPD says it doesn’t know much about the caller, but the call did come from an overseas number.

That building is on the northwest side of campus, on the corner of Call Street and Stadium Drive.

This threat happened after a series of bomb threats against several colleges across the state on Wednesday.

At around 1:05 p.m., WCTV’s reporter in the area said police left the area and it appeared the threat was over. Officers on the scene did not provide information to our reporter.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

