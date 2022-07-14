Jackson Co. church to hold church safety training

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Safety in public gatherings can be a concern for anyone at any time.

“With the way things are going in our country now, churches have been under attack either by vandalism, or fire bombings or shootings, and it’s just not safe anymore,” said Rodney Andreasen, Owner of Xspct, LLC.

That’s why one local church is hosting a church safety class. Even though the training will take place at Rivertown Community Church in Marianna, other people are invited to come learn how to keep their churches safe as well.

Officials said the goal of the program is to teach people how to see a threat before something bad happens.

“What we want to do is teach you how to spot the wolf in sheep clothing, or person that’s hurting, because as a church we’re supposed to be [ministering] to them, so we’re teaching you how to spot those people and be able to do the right things for those people,” said Jim Howard, Executive Director of Trinity Security Allies .

“I hope they [attendees] take the information back, and I also hope they take back all the connections they made, because all this information is flowing in and people need to know what’s going on,” Andreasen said.

However, it’s not just church members who can benefit from this program.

“This is good for anybody,” Howard said. “If you’re going out to dinner, if you’re going to a movie, these types of things that we’re going to teach you are going to help you spot a possible threat and to be able to move away from it.”

We’re told anyone is welcome to join the class from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday. Walk-ups are welcome, but you can register for the event at https://www.trinitysecurityallies.com/events.html.

