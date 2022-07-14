Advertisement

Jackson Co. church to hold church safety training

Rivertown Community Church in Marianna is hosting the event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Rivertown Community Church in Marianna is hosting the event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Safety in public gatherings can be a concern for anyone at any time.

“With the way things are going in our country now, churches have been under attack either by vandalism, or fire bombings or shootings, and it’s just not safe anymore,” said Rodney Andreasen, Owner of Xspct, LLC.

That’s why one local church is hosting a church safety class. Even though the training will take place at Rivertown Community Church in Marianna, other people are invited to come learn how to keep their churches safe as well.

Officials said the goal of the program is to teach people how to see a threat before something bad happens.

“What we want to do is teach you how to spot the wolf in sheep clothing, or person that’s hurting, because as a church we’re supposed to be [ministering] to them, so we’re teaching you how to spot those people and be able to do the right things for those people,” said Jim Howard, Executive Director of Trinity Security Allies .

“I hope they [attendees] take the information back, and I also hope they take back all the connections they made, because all this information is flowing in and people need to know what’s going on,” Andreasen said.

However, it’s not just church members who can benefit from this program.

“This is good for anybody,” Howard said. “If you’re going out to dinner, if you’re going to a movie, these types of things that we’re going to teach you are going to help you spot a possible threat and to be able to move away from it.”

We’re told anyone is welcome to join the class from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday. Walk-ups are welcome, but you can register for the event at https://www.trinitysecurityallies.com/events.html.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is arrested in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West Tennessee and...
Woman charged in fatal West Tennessee St. crash
The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect tried to escape its custody while at...
Woman who prompted TMH lockdown escaped through ceiling tiles, court papers say
FAMU students move into their dorms at Florida A&M University in fall 2021.
FAMU turns students away from dorms with campus housing at capacity
Paige Carter-Smith, who was indicted alongside a Tallahassee city commissioner in the FBI’s...
Paige Carter-Smith out of federal prison, records show
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit

Latest News

FAMU testing sees upswing in tests as Covid numbers continue to rise.
Local Covid Upswing Brings Some Concern
Taylor Co. girl recovering from shark attack makes progress in physical therapy
Taylor Co. girl recovering from shark attack makes progress in physical therapy
John Solomon, director of the Franklin County Tourist Development Council (FCTDC) and executive...
Franklin County tourism director appointed to VISIT FLORIDA Board
Paige Carter-Smith, who was indicted alongside a Tallahassee city commissioner in the FBI’s...
Paige Carter-Smith out of federal prison, records show