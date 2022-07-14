Leon County deputies seize fentanyl and meth in drug bust

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and three grams of fentanyl as it investigates several drug-related overdoses in the county.

Timothy Gay, 44, and 26-year-old Cierra Roylance were arrested Tuesday when deputies executed a search warrant at the Quality Inn in the 3000 block of North Monroe St., the press release says.

Deputies found 37 grams of meth on Gay’s person, and another 89 grams of meth and three grams of fentanyl in the hotel room during the search. The room was registered to his name.

Roylance is facing charges related to other active arrest warrants in addition to the drug charges.

The two were taken to the Leon County Jail without incident, the release says.

“These drugs have proven to be deadly, and we will not tolerate distribution in our community,” Sheriff Walt McNeil says. “We ask any citizen aware of drug activity to report it to law enforcement or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (850) 574- TIPS.”

LCSO Public Information Officer Angela Green said it’s unclear at this point if these suspects are connected to a recent string of drug overdose deaths in Gadsden County.

Gay was charged with the following:

Trafficking methamphetamine, 14 grams or more (two counts)

Possession of a controlled substance (one count)

Possession of paraphernalia (one count)

Roylance faces these charges:

Trafficking methamphetamine, 14 grams or more (one count)

Possession of alprazolam (one count)

Possession of cocaine (one count)

Possession of a controlled substance (one count)

Possession of paraphernalia (one count)

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.