Advertisement

Leon County deputies seize fentanyl and meth in drug bust

Timothy Gay (left), 44, and 26-year-old Cierra Roylance (right) were arrested Tuesday when...
Timothy Gay (left), 44, and 26-year-old Cierra Roylance (right) were arrested Tuesday when deputies executed a search warrant at the Quality Inn in the 3000 block of North Monroe St., the press release says.(Leon County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and three grams of fentanyl as it investigates several drug-related overdoses in the county.

Timothy Gay, 44, and 26-year-old Cierra Roylance were arrested Tuesday when deputies executed a search warrant at the Quality Inn in the 3000 block of North Monroe St., the press release says.

Deputies found 37 grams of meth on Gay’s person, and another 89 grams of meth and three grams of fentanyl in the hotel room during the search. The room was registered to his name.

Roylance is facing charges related to other active arrest warrants in addition to the drug charges.

The two were taken to the Leon County Jail without incident, the release says.

“These drugs have proven to be deadly, and we will not tolerate distribution in our community,” Sheriff Walt McNeil says. “We ask any citizen aware of drug activity to report it to law enforcement or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (850) 574- TIPS.”

LCSO Public Information Officer Angela Green said it’s unclear at this point if these suspects are connected to a recent string of drug overdose deaths in Gadsden County.

Gay was charged with the following:

  • Trafficking methamphetamine, 14 grams or more (two counts)
  • Possession of a controlled substance (one count)
  • Possession of paraphernalia (one count)

Roylance faces these charges:

  • Trafficking methamphetamine, 14 grams or more (one count)
  • Possession of alprazolam (one count)
  • Possession of cocaine (one count)
  • Possession of a controlled substance (one count)
  • Possession of paraphernalia (one count)

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is arrested in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West Tennessee and...
Woman charged in fatal West Tennessee St. crash
Paige Carter-Smith, who was indicted alongside a Tallahassee city commissioner in the FBI’s...
Paige Carter-Smith out of federal prison, records show
The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect tried to escape its custody while at...
Woman who prompted TMH lockdown escaped through ceiling tiles, court papers say
FAMU students move into their dorms at Florida A&M University in fall 2021.
FAMU turns students away from dorms with campus housing at capacity
Perry native Addison Bethea is continuing to make progress as she recovers from a shark attack.
Taylor Co. girl recovering from shark attack makes progress in physical therapy

Latest News

TPD arrested a woman Tuesday in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West...
Police: Drivers were drunk, racing through red lights ahead of deadly W. Tennessee St. crash
Blakely Police Department (Source: WALB)
Blakely police investigating two bodies found Wednesday
The GBI is currently investigating after a dead body was found on near highway 82.
Body found in Tifton, GBI investigating
The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect tried to escape its custody while at...
Woman who prompted TMH lockdown escaped through ceiling tiles, court papers say