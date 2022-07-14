Advertisement

Local Covid Upswing Brings Some Concern

Covid numbers continue to rise around the state of Florida with FAMU Director of Student Health believing the new contagious variant is responsible.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just when we thought we were putting Covid behind us, cases of the virus are on the rise again.

One local health official says it may be time to wear those masks again. In Florida the latest numbers show a statewide positivity rate of almost twenty percent..

We went to the FAMU testing site where people are saying this new variant has snuck up on them.

The latest numbers show that in Leon County the positivity rate is at 30 percent with some other North Florida counties reaching close to 40 percent.

Covid hospitalizations have also gone up locally as Florida Capital Hospital has reported 12 hospitalizations as of Wednesday July 13th.

TMH reports three people hospitalized because of Covid and 19 total in care that have tested positive for Covid as of Wednesday as well.

FAMU’s Director of Student Health believes it’s because of new variants.

“It’s certainly much more contagious than the others but this one I think is a little more different than the BA.2 we had earlier in January,” explained FAMU Director of Student Health Tanya Tatum. “This one has the possibility of more serious illness and I think it more settles in the respiratory area so it’s a little bit more concerning I think.”

Tatum says the FAMU testing site has gone from administering 200 Covid tests a day a few weeks ago, to now doing up to 800 a day.

All these numbers, though, still way below peaks during the worst of the pandemic.

Tatum recommends that everyone goes back to their CDC approved masks and wants to remind viewers vaccines are still available to be administered

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is arrested in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West Tennessee and...
Woman charged in fatal West Tennessee St. crash
The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect tried to escape its custody while at...
Woman who prompted TMH lockdown escaped through ceiling tiles, court papers say
FAMU students move into their dorms at Florida A&M University in fall 2021.
FAMU turns students away from dorms with campus housing at capacity
Paige Carter-Smith, who was indicted alongside a Tallahassee city commissioner in the FBI’s...
Paige Carter-Smith out of federal prison, records show
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit

Latest News

Taylor Co. girl recovering from shark attack makes progress in physical therapy
Taylor Co. girl recovering from shark attack makes progress in physical therapy
Paige Carter-Smith, who was indicted alongside a Tallahassee city commissioner in the FBI’s...
Paige Carter-Smith out of federal prison, records show
Perry native Addison Bethea is continuing to make progress as she recovers from a shark attack.
Taylor Co. girl recovering from shark attack makes progress in physical therapy
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high