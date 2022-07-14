Advertisement

Mike’s evening forecast July 14, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Thursday, July 14, 2022.
By Mike McCall
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another day of widespread showers and storms quickly winding down this evening. A few showers are still possible overnight, mainly near the coast.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms are likely again tomorrow, and just a little bit drier this weekend (but not much). Rain chances will still stay near normal values next week (50-60%).

Tropics are still quiet.

