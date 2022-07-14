Advertisement

New legislation would allow mothers to get child support while they are pregnant

Legislation would allow mothers to get child support while they are still pregnant
Legislation would allow mothers to get child support while they are still pregnant(CBC News: The National)
By Josh Carter and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Senate Republicans are looking to pass legislation that would allow mothers to get child support while they are still pregnant, WLBT reports.

According to a press release by Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), the Unborn Child Support Act would allow a court to award child support payments while the child is still in the womb and, retroactively, up to the point of conception.

The legislation comes nearly a month after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade. Mississippi’s only abortion provider closed as a result of the ruling.

“I hope good legislation, like the Unborn Child Support Act, gets more support now that the Dobbs decision encourages us to look more seriously at supporting mothers and their unborn children,” Hyde-Smith said.

Senator Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., introduced the legislation in the Senate, with Republican senators Steve Daines of Montana, Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Rick Scott of Florida, Roger Marshall of Kansas and James Lankford of Oklahoma as additional original co-sponsors.

The Unborn Child Support Act would also:

  • rrovide flexibility for mothers, who do not want the involvement of the father, by not requiring those mothers to receive child support.
  • require judges to consult with mothers on payment plans and gives mothers discretion as to whether or not child support payments will be awarded retroactively.
  • mandate that all paternity tests be at the discretion of the mother and not be conducted if the test would put the child at risk.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade could potentially lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Two more courts just pushed back on state abortion restrictions, and other cases are in the works. (CNN, SENATE TV, SENATE JUDICIARY COMM)

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is arrested in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West Tennessee and...
Woman charged in fatal West Tennessee St. crash
Paige Carter-Smith, who was indicted alongside a Tallahassee city commissioner in the FBI’s...
Paige Carter-Smith out of federal prison, records show
The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect tried to escape its custody while at...
Woman who prompted TMH lockdown escaped through ceiling tiles, court papers say
FAMU students move into their dorms at Florida A&M University in fall 2021.
FAMU turns students away from dorms with campus housing at capacity
Perry native Addison Bethea is continuing to make progress as she recovers from a shark attack.
Taylor Co. girl recovering from shark attack makes progress in physical therapy

Latest News

What's Brewing? May 12, 2022
What’s Brewing? July 14, 2022
The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused...
Rental rates in Manhattan now average $5,000
The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams is carried by joint...
Congress salutes last WWII Medal of Honor recipient
TPD arrested a woman Tuesday in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West...
Police: Drivers were drunk, racing through red lights ahead of deadly W. Tennessee St. crash
Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix announces cheaper version with ads