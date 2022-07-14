New data shows law enforcement deaths have declined 31%

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fewer law enforcement officers are dying in the line of duty.

New data from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund shows those deaths dropped more than 30% in the first half of 2022.

The organization reports 129 deaths in the last six months.

One of those occurred here in Tallahassee, with TPD officer Christopher Fariello killed in a head-on collision last month.

The main factor contributing to the overall decline is fewer COVID-19-related deaths. Those decreased by nearly half.

However, the disease is still the number one cause of law enforcement deaths.

54 officers died from COVID so far this year compared to 98 during the first half of last year.

Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, said, although seeing a decrease is good news, any number of deaths is too many.

“It’s hard for us because I’m talking about statistics,” Ferranto said. “We’re still talking about 129 total lives lost in the first six months this year and 129 families being affected.”

One troubling trend Ferranto pointed out was an increase in fatal crashes and firearm fatalities.

All three officer deaths in Florida this year are blamed on crashes.

And of course, it was a crash from a suspect ramming his squad car that killed TPD officer Christopher Fariello in June.

