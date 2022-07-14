Advertisement

New data shows law enforcement deaths have declined 31%

The main factor contributing to the overall decline is fewer COVID-19 related deaths. Those decreased by nearly half.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fewer law enforcement officers are dying in the line of duty.

New data from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund shows those deaths dropped more than 30% in the first half of 2022.

The organization reports 129 deaths in the last six months.

One of those occurred here in Tallahassee, with TPD officer Christopher Fariello killed in a head-on collision last month.

The main factor contributing to the overall decline is fewer COVID-19-related deaths. Those decreased by nearly half.

However, the disease is still the number one cause of law enforcement deaths.

54 officers died from COVID so far this year compared to 98 during the first half of last year.

Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, said, although seeing a decrease is good news, any number of deaths is too many.

“It’s hard for us because I’m talking about statistics,” Ferranto said. “We’re still talking about 129 total lives lost in the first six months this year and 129 families being affected.”

One troubling trend Ferranto pointed out was an increase in fatal crashes and firearm fatalities.

All three officer deaths in Florida this year are blamed on crashes.

And of course, it was a crash from a suspect ramming his squad car that killed TPD officer Christopher Fariello in June.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is arrested in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West Tennessee and...
Woman charged in fatal West Tennessee St. crash
Paige Carter-Smith, who was indicted alongside a Tallahassee city commissioner in the FBI’s...
Paige Carter-Smith out of federal prison, records show
FAMU students move into their dorms at Florida A&M University in fall 2021.
FAMU turns students away from dorms with campus housing at capacity
The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect tried to escape its custody while at...
Woman who prompted TMH lockdown escaped through ceiling tiles, court papers say
Florida State University police say the Stone Building on West Call Street was evacuated...
Police presence at FSU’s Stone Building cleared after bomb threat

Latest News

One local organization on a mission to prevent opioid deaths
One local organization on a mission to prevent opioid deaths
New data shows law enforcement deaths have declined 31%
One local organization on a mission to prevent opioid deaths
LCSO makes arrest in multiple drug related overdoses