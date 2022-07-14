Advertisement

One local organization on a mission to prevent opioid deaths

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a rash of overdose deaths in Gadsden County, one local organization is ramping up efforts to get life-saving treatments into the hands of as many people as possible.

The Florida Harm Reduction Initiative is a grassroots group based in Tallahassee. It distributes free opioid overdose-reversing kits across the state.

“Our mission is to keep people alive,” said Solana Bailey, who’s part of the initiative.

Bailey said she’s lost count of how many friends she’s lost to overdoses.

That’s why she and her partner Kirsten Parish became co-operators of the Florida Harm Reduction Initiative.

“We just want to get Narcan out in the community and try to get people talking about this,” Parish said. “Because we’re tired of our friends dying.”

The two have been doing this work for six years now, but they say in the last two years, the increase in overdoses has been overwhelming.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Parish said. “And there’s a solution.”

The solution, they say, is Narcan.

It’s a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Bailey and Parish say they’ve given out thousands of Narcan kits to people in the community.

“It’s something that is a miracle, basically,” Parish said.

They’ve also trained several local businesses, from gas stations to restaurants to bars.

And they’re willing to provide resources to anyone who wants them.

“We are here and we are spreading it to everyone we can in the community,” Bailey said. “And we are willing to help.”

Bailey and Parish say they’ve both personally administered Narcan multiple times to help someone who’s having an overdose, and have seen first-hand how it can save a life.

The group gets some funding from the Florida Harm Reduction Collection but relies mainly on donations.

If you’d like to donate, volunteer or get in touch with the organization for resources, you can contact them at 850-583-0371 or go to fhritally.com.

