Police: Drivers were drunk, racing through red lights ahead of deadly W. Tennessee St. crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court records show the drivers involved in a deadly crash along West Tennessee Street on May 19 were co-workers who had been drinking together at two establishments before racing their cars through the middle of Tallahassee.

The driver who survived, Vonetria Noble, was arrested Tuesday on charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Court documents identify the driver who was killed as Mianni Cox. Investigators say Noble’s car sideswiped Cox’s along West Tennessee at Basin Street, sending Cox’s car off the road where it hit a utility pole and burst into flames.

A Tallahassee police investigation found Noble and Cox had gone to dinner together at a Mexican restaurant on Apalachee Parkway that evening. Noble told officers they each had three shots of tequila at the restaurant, according to court documents, then had another drink together at a bar across the street before heading home.

That’s when the two began racing across town, at a “high rate of speed,” according to five witnesses cited in court documents.

Cameras captured their cars racing from the intersection of Apalachee Parkway and S. Monroe Street to the site of the crash approximately two miles away. Police investigators estimate the cars were speeding down West Tennessee Street at speeds of up to 85 miles an hour. The drivers ran red lights at three busy intersections, Adams, Macomb and Dewey streets, before crashing.

Investigators estimate Noble’s blood alcohol level was .13 at the time of the crash, based on a blood test taken four hours afterward that showed a .074 blood alcohol level. Police say Cox’s blood alcohol was .15 at the time of the crash, based on a blood test taken during her autopsy.

Noble was freed from the Leon County Jail Wednesday on a $7,500 bond.

