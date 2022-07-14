Advertisement

Police: Drivers were drunk, racing through red lights ahead of deadly W. Tennessee St. crash

TPD arrested a woman Tuesday in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West...
TPD arrested a woman Tuesday in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West Tennessee and Basin Streets.(WCTV)
By Edan Schultz
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court records show the drivers involved in a deadly crash along West Tennessee Street on May 19 were co-workers who had been drinking together at two establishments before racing their cars through the middle of Tallahassee.

The driver who survived, Vonetria Noble, was arrested Tuesday on charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Court documents identify the driver who was killed as Mianni Cox. Investigators say Noble’s car sideswiped Cox’s along West Tennessee at Basin Street, sending Cox’s car off the road where it hit a utility pole and burst into flames.

A Tallahassee police investigation found Noble and Cox had gone to dinner together at a Mexican restaurant on Apalachee Parkway that evening. Noble told officers they each had three shots of tequila at the restaurant, according to court documents, then had another drink together at a bar across the street before heading home.

That’s when the two began racing across town, at a “high rate of speed,” according to five witnesses cited in court documents.

Cameras captured their cars racing from the intersection of Apalachee Parkway and S. Monroe Street to the site of the crash approximately two miles away. Police investigators estimate the cars were speeding down West Tennessee Street at speeds of up to 85 miles an hour. The drivers ran red lights at three busy intersections, Adams, Macomb and Dewey streets, before crashing.

Investigators estimate Noble’s blood alcohol level was .13 at the time of the crash, based on a blood test taken four hours afterward that showed a .074 blood alcohol level. Police say Cox’s blood alcohol was .15 at the time of the crash, based on a blood test taken during her autopsy.

Noble was freed from the Leon County Jail Wednesday on a $7,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is arrested in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West Tennessee and...
Woman charged in fatal West Tennessee St. crash
Paige Carter-Smith, who was indicted alongside a Tallahassee city commissioner in the FBI’s...
Paige Carter-Smith out of federal prison, records show
The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect tried to escape its custody while at...
Woman who prompted TMH lockdown escaped through ceiling tiles, court papers say
FAMU students move into their dorms at Florida A&M University in fall 2021.
FAMU turns students away from dorms with campus housing at capacity
Perry native Addison Bethea is continuing to make progress as she recovers from a shark attack.
Taylor Co. girl recovering from shark attack makes progress in physical therapy

Latest News

What's Brewing? May 12, 2022
What’s Brewing? July 14, 2022
Officials in Brooks County say the Mule Creek Bridge is one of the older bridges in the...
Georgia DOT says Mule Creek bridge construction will finish in August
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: July 14, 2022
FAMU testing sees upswing in tests as Covid numbers continue to rise.
COVID upswing in North Florida brings some concern