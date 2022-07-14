Advertisement

Rental rates in Manhattan now average $5,000

The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused...
The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused their searches and decided to rent instead.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (CNN) - Living in the Big Apple will take a big bite out of your wallet.

The average monthly rent in Manhattan was just over $5,000 for the month of June, according to Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers and Consultants.

The brokerage firm says that’s about a 25% hike from the year before and a new record high for the fifth month in a row.

The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused their searches and decided to rent instead.

They also say they don’t expect to see rental rates falling in the near future because leasing in the city typically doesn’t hit a peak until the end of summer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is arrested in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West Tennessee and...
Woman charged in fatal West Tennessee St. crash
Paige Carter-Smith, who was indicted alongside a Tallahassee city commissioner in the FBI’s...
Paige Carter-Smith out of federal prison, records show
The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect tried to escape its custody while at...
Woman who prompted TMH lockdown escaped through ceiling tiles, court papers say
FAMU students move into their dorms at Florida A&M University in fall 2021.
FAMU turns students away from dorms with campus housing at capacity
Perry native Addison Bethea is continuing to make progress as she recovers from a shark attack.
Taylor Co. girl recovering from shark attack makes progress in physical therapy

Latest News

What's Brewing? May 12, 2022
What’s Brewing? July 14, 2022
The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams is carried by joint...
Congress salutes last WWII Medal of Honor recipient
TPD arrested a woman Tuesday in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West...
Police: Drivers were drunk, racing through red lights ahead of deadly W. Tennessee St. crash
Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix announces cheaper version with ads